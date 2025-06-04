North Texas teen critically injured while playing "Senior Assassin" game dies

Criminal charges won't be filed after "Senior Assassin" game left teen on life support, police say

The North Texas teen who was critically injured while playing a viral game has died, according to a family member.

Isaac Leal, 17, had been on life support at an Arlington hospital for over a month and a half after falling off the back of a vehicle while playing "Senior Assassin."

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's report states he died from "blunt force injury" to his head on Monday morning.

The Arlington Police Department said Leal was riding on the back of a Jeep Wrangler through a residential neighborhood during the game on April 21. Shortly after the Jeep made a turn, Leal fell off the vehicle and was injured.

The driver of the Jeep reportedly called 911, and when EMS arrived, Leal was unconscious. The teen was transported to the hospital, where he was placed on life support.

A video of the incident shows the teen and the students showing the before and after of the fall.

APD said after an investigation, there was no evidence to support claims that the driver of the Jeep was driving recklessly at the time or intentionally was trying to hurt Leal. No charges will be filed in the case.

Leal's family was hopeful for a recovery

In May 2025, CBS News Texas spoke with Lael's family as he remained on life support. They said he showed signs of responsiveness.

"Our kid is a fighter," his father, Jose Leal, said.

He shared that his son moved his legs on command.

"We see certain characteristics, like a smile or we see tears coming down his eyes," he said. "You know, those are the things that we're looking at. That gives us hope."

Baseball team honors Leal's memory

Leal was a pitcher for the 2025 South Grand Prairie Baseball team, which shared a photo of Leal along with a message on social media Monday. "We are heartbroken," the post said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and teammates. #7Strong | "