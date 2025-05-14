Criminal charges won't be filed after "Senior Assassin" game left Grand Prairie teen on life support

Criminal charges won't be filed in connection to a viral game that left a North Texas teen on life support, according to the Arlington Police Department.

Isaac Leal, 17, has been on life support at an Arlington hospital for nearly a month after falling off the back of a vehicle while playing a game called "Senior Assassin."

APD said Leal and other students were playing the viral game when Leal onto the back of a Jeep Wrangler. Leal rode on the back of the Jeep through a residential neighborhood on April 21.

Shortly after the Jeep made a turn, Leal fell off the vehicle and was injured. The driver of the Jeep stopped and 911 was called. EMS responded to the scene for what was described as an unconscious person and Leal was transported to the hospital.

APD said investigators found no evidence to support claims that the driver of the Jeep was driving recklessly at the time or intentionally trying to cause Leal to fall off the vehicle. APD said no criminal offense occurred.

Family reports encouraging signs for 17-year-old on life support

Leal's family said he is showing signs of responsiveness from the hospital bed where he has been for three weeks.

Jose Leal, Raquel Vazquez

"Our kid is a fighter," said Jose Leal, Isaac's dather. "You know, basically, what I can say about my son — he's never been a person to give up."

Leal said his son moved his legs on command.

"We see certain characteristics, like a smile or we see tears coming down his eyes," Leal said. "You know, those are the things that we're looking at. That gives us hope."

While he fights for his life, a table was decorated in honor of the South Grand Prairie High School senior Monday night at the baseball team's annual banquet.

Injury prompts school districts to warn against playing "Senior Assassin"

Isaac Leal's injury and the attention it's received have prompted a number of North Texas school districts to issue warnings and threaten students caught playing the game. The "Senior Assassin" game has become an unofficial tradition among students across the country.

Family searches for long-term care facility

The family says it's yet to find a long-term care facility that will take Isaac Leal. Despite his grave condition, they haven't given up hope that he could attend his senior class graduation in two weeks.

"Isaac's supposed to be graduating May 25," Jose Leal said. "We're hoping that he's able to walk, be out of here before May 25. That's what we're hoping for. We're asking God to deliver."

Julia Falcon Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.

