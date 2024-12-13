North Texas teen Cheyenne Grace rises to the top of the holiday charts

NORTH TEXAS – A new up-and-coming artist from North Texas is rising to the top of the charts this holiday season.

Eighteen-year-old Cheyenne Grace grew up in Dallas and is now capturing listeners around the world with her first album, "Home for Christmas."

It's the soundtrack to the season. The album includes eleven covers of some of the most traditional Christmas melodies.

"It's such a big part of my childhood. I just feel instantly connected to it because it reminds me of when I was like six or seven, running around, opening gifts," Cheyenne Grace said.

Her new album hit the top of the iTunes charts upon release — a Christmas wish come true, but her talents aren't just limited to singing.

"I ended up auditioning for Mary Poppins Jr. at a local community theater. I just fell in love with theater and performing on stage and, you know, that smile you can see on the audience's face when you're performing and bringing joy."

It's the classic carols that inspired this album.

"Andy Williams and all those kinds of old songs we would listen to every single Christmas," Cheyenne said.

The journey to releasing this album was about a year long and didn't come without hard work and persistence.

"We went to a bunch of different places to record and, you know, some of it was out of the country, so it was a long process but it was so much fun."

The album title "Home for Christmas" has a deeper meaning for the high school senior.

"Well, I'm 18 and I'm graduating soon, so this is kind of my last Christmas at home. I'm really trying to treasure it, you know, because it's hard," Cheyenne said.

Each song holds a depth of emotion and, in one instance, highlights the importance of family and tradition.

"There's one song in particular that's really special in the album, that's 'Little Altar Boy,' and that was kind of a tribute to my dad. My grandma would always sing it to him when he was little, and my grandma passed away when my dad was young."

Cheyenne Grace has been invited by the Christian band For King and Country to perform this month at the Grand Ole Opry!