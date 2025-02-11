North Texas survivor of triple bypass surgery advocates for heart health

NORTH TEXAS – A North Texas man who survived a triple bypass surgery is raising awareness about heart disease this February, American Heart Month. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S.

Bobby Watkins CBS News Texas

Bobby Watkins always wanted to work in healthcare. With a family history of serious illnesses and his own health complications, it's easy for him to relate to his patients.

"I know exactly what they're going through," Watkins said. "I know their fears, their anxiety, their anger at the whole situation."

Those were emotions he had to cycle through again at the end of last year.

"I was at the gym and I was doing my arm curls, and I started feeling this extreme pain going up into my neck and my jaw," Watkins said.

He went on with his routine, but the symptoms came back a few days later. This time, he was also experiencing shortness of breath. That's when Watkins knew he needed to see a cardiologist.

"He ended up having multiple vessels that were blocked, which is fairly uncommon under age 50 to have coronary artery disease," said Dr. Tulika Jain, a cardiologist with the Texas Health Physicians Group. "And having multiple arteries is even more uncommon."

Watkins needed triple bypass surgery to save his life. It would be his 32nd procedure, and he'd never been more afraid.

"I can handle the leg amputation and kidney transplant, that's easy," he said. "But we're talking about something that keeps you alive. You can't live without it. So that was extremely scary for me."

The surgery went well, and Watkins is now back at work and back at the gym.

"It's a new lease on life," Watkins said.

And it's one he wouldn't have gotten if he didn't pay attention to his symptoms.

"I think what I hope everyone will learn is that they need to listen to their body," Watkins said. "If it doesn't feel right, then there's something not right and you should do something about it."

Coronary artery disease affects more than 20 million adults in the United States, according to the CDC.

Dr. Jain says if people get to a cardiologist early enough, there are lots of treatment options besides surgery.

"So paying attention to symptoms and paying attention to your risk factors are very, very important," Dr. Jain said. "Things like diabetes, your cholesterol, blood pressure, smoking is a big risk factor… What I love about cardiology is that we can help people feel better and live longer, as long as you come and seek help. So don't be afraid."

Watkins is now eating a heart-healthy diet and continuing to exercise five days a week, as he faces multiple medical issues.

"Because of that, and everything else I've been through, my body is kind of beat down," he said. "But I won't let it beat me. It won't beat me, for sure."

His ultimate goal is to become a nurse practitioner so he can keep helping others.