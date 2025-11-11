North Texas students step up to fight hunger during SNAP funding crisis, government shutdown

When the government shutdown led to concerns about funding the country's SNAP food assistance program, a lot of people and groups rallied to find ways to support those in need.

One of those groups included students at Sunnyvale High School who, despite their young ages, are teaching us all how to come together and make a difference.

They are a collection of student athletes, cheerleaders and choir members and these Sunnyvale High School students all share a common desire to be servants.

"The biggest thing for all of us is having a servant leadership mindset," said Ben Griffin, a Sunnyvale High School senior.

Students answer the call to serve

Ben Griffin and six of his classmates started "Serve Sunnyvale."

"It was basically, it was just an idea to give volunteer opportunities to students in the high school," said Cline Becker, a Sunnyvale High School senior.

Becker thought the group's first project should address feeding needy families who depend on SNAP benefits and are impacted by the government shutdown.

So the students started collecting food outside the football stadium before games and inside Sunnyvale schools.

"We thought it was such a good idea, but I don't think we expected the turnout that we had," said Clara Beth Lewallyn, a senior at Sunnyvale High School.

Five hundred pounds of donated food in just days was only the beginning.

"We were asking for just different canned goods, pretty basic things," said Victoria Henderson, a Sunnyvale High School Senior. "We said, like, cereal, peanut butter, canned soups, and the turnout was definitely overwhelming."

"There was a single donation from someone who gave over 100 boxes of cereal and it was super cool," said Paul Griffin, a senior at Sunnyvale High School.

In just over a week, the student's food drive has collected 1,200 pounds of canned goods, which were delivered on Monday to the Sharing Life food pantry in Mesquite, where it was more than welcome.

Community rallies behind the effort

"We were so impressed," said Kristin Roberson, with the Sharing Life Food Pantry. "The second that we found out people were losing their SNAP benefits, these kids jumped into action and they made it happen as fast as possible. They were very creative in their efforts."

The students started "Serve Sunnyvale" to have a positive impact on others. But they didn't expect the impact their first project would have on them.

"It's very emotional and you really are put into their shoes and it makes you wonder, 'what would I do if I didn't know where my next meal was coming from?" said Leah Devaraj, a Sunnyvale High School senior.

"I think it was just a reflection on how, I don't know, just how grateful I should be," said Saleh Grace Thompson, a Sunnyvale High School sophomore.

The food drive continues through next week.

The members of "Serve Sunnyvale" haven't decided what their next project will be, but they've already shown that their community is in good hands, having them around.