North Texas expecting severe storms late Tuesday morning into the early evening

Tuesday in North Texas got off to a cloudy and muggy start in the morning with temperatures hitting within 70-80 degrees. Dewpoints are in the middle 70s for most locations which is why it feels very humid.

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas

It is a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat for strong to severe storms capable of producing large hail (quarter to golf ball sized) and damaging winds. The tornado risk for today is very low, but you'll want to grab the rain gear as you head out the door.

The timing of the storms looks to be sooner for today, starting as soon as 9 a.m. across our Red River counties and as early as 11 a.m. across the Metroplex. A cold front moves in from the north which will increase our shower and thunderstorm chances throughout the day. The front likely stalls out for areas south and east which is why storm chances linger into this evening.

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas

We likely get a break from showers and storms on Wednesday as our rain chances have gone down to 20% with only an isolated storm possible. The next high impact rain chance looks to be on Thursday with widespread heavy rain and thunderstorms in the forecast.

CBS News Texas

While timing for the heavy rain on Thursday looks to be around mid to late morning, we are watching for the potential to issue a First Alert Weather Day if the timing moves up to the morning commute. Shower and thunderstorm chances linger into the weekend and into next week with rain totals up to 5" possible especially for areas south and east of the Metroplex. Stay tuned as we fine tune the forecast!