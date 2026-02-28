St. Andrew's Prom Closet helps North Texas teens shine without the high cost

It's that time of year again – prom season. For many students, it's a night to remember, but between dresses and other expenses, the costs can add up quickly. Every year, St. Andrew's Methodist Church steps up to help ease the financial burden for families, offering free prom dresses and accessories to young women.

"I'm feeling very excited, very happy, you know it's all like coming to me at once," said Gabrielle Bennett, a high school junior.

Prom season is a moment many young girls look forward to, and finding the perfect dress.

Boutique experience for every shopper

"It was a lot of searching through a lot of dresses.. and seeing what fits, what doesn't, what looks nice, and then you finally find one, and it fits perfect," said Ally Atkins, a high school senior.

For 17 years, St. Andrew's Methodist Church has opened its prom closet to girls across North Texas, helping those who may not be able to afford the high cost of prom. This year, organizers hope to serve 1,400 shoppers. There are more than 5,000 dresses to choose from in different colors, styles, and sizes.

"Every young lady should feel special at prom. Every young lady deserves to be beautiful, and in some cases, some of these young ladies, this would not be possible," said Kathy Moore, a Prom Closet chairman.

Community donations make it possible

The experience is designed to feel like a real boutique – from trying on dresses to grabbing the perfect shoes, bag, and accessories. Everything is donated.

"I had one yesterday that walked into our dress area, and she stopped and just said, 'wow,' and so right there, that moment, that's why we do it," Moore said.

Organizers said the event is made possible by community donations and dozens of volunteers, but they're always looking for more help. Next year, they hope to serve even more girls, continuing their mission to make more prom dreams come true.

"I want to thank this whole organization, I'm very grateful," Bennett said.

How to participate

If you know someone who may need a prom dress this season, the Prom Closet is open until March 7. It is by appointment only. For more information, visit: https://standrewmethodist.org/prom-closet/