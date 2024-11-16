Severe weather possible late Sunday into Monday, cold snap midweek in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS – Good Saturday evening! It has been a beautiful weekend so far, but big changes are on the way. The southerly flow has increased the low-level moisture across North Texas, so by Sunday morning, more clouds and warmer temperatures in the lower 60s are expected.

By the afternoon, widespread showers and a few robust isolated thunderstorms will be likely to continue through the evening.

Late Sunday night into early Monday morning, scattered severe thunderstorms are possible, with damaging winds and an isolated tornado as the main threats. Flash flooding is also expected, with rainfall accumulation up to 1.5 inches in some areas.

Severe storms are expected from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. across the western counties, from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. along I-35 and the metroplex, and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the eastern counties.

As the system moves through, winds will remain gusty throughout the day, with gusts around 35 to 40 mph possible.

By late Monday afternoon, conditions will clear just in time for the commute. The next First Alert will be issued Tuesday night for a cold snap. Highs will only reach the upper 50s, with lows in the 40s on Thursday and Friday. Stay tuned!