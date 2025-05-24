Large hail, damaging winds and flooding threaten North Texas on Sunday night and Monday

It was a warm start to the long holiday weekend, with highs reaching the low 90s and the heat index topping 100. The warm weather that began earlier this week will continue into Sunday.

On Sunday, storms to the north and west will approach by evening. Large hail and damaging winds are the primary threats with these storms.

The first wave is expected in the evening, followed by another toward daybreak.

Storm chances peak on Monday, with another round of storms expected to develop in the daytime heating along and south of I-20. The severe threat will continue into the evening.

We'll enjoy cooler temperatures starting Tuesday and through the rest of the week. Storm chances will appear daily into next weekend and the start of June.