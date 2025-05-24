Watch CBS News
Large hail, damaging winds and flooding threaten North Texas on Sunday night and Monday

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

It was a warm start to the long holiday weekend, with highs reaching the low 90s and the heat index topping 100. The warm weather that began earlier this week will continue into Sunday.

On Sunday, storms to the north and west will approach by evening. Large hail and damaging winds are the primary threats with these storms. 

The first wave is expected in the evening, followed by another toward daybreak. 

Storm chances peak on Monday, with another round of storms expected to develop in the daytime heating along and south of I-20. The severe threat will continue into the evening. 

We'll enjoy cooler temperatures starting Tuesday and through the rest of the week. Storm chances will appear daily into next weekend and the start of June. 

Jeff Ray

Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

