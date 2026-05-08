Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of North Texas through 2 a.m.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Denton and Collin counties, extending north to the Red River, until 2 a.m.

Other impacted counties include Cooke, Delta, Fannin, Grayson, Hopkins, Hunt, Jack, Lamar, Montague, Wise, and Young.

Storms are expected to cross the Red River around 10 p.m., likely bringing severe thunderstorm warnings as they move into North Texas.

The main threats are large hail and damaging winds, with a low but non‑zero tornado risk.

Residents are urged to stay alert as storms move in.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.