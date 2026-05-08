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Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of North Texas through 2 a.m.

By
Jeff Ray
Jeff Ray
Jeff Ray
Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.
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Jeff Ray

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The Storm Prediction Center has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Denton and Collin counties, extending north to the Red River, until 2 a.m.

Other impacted counties include Cooke, Delta, Fannin, Grayson, Hopkins, Hunt, Jack, Lamar, Montague, Wise, and Young.

Storms are expected to cross the Red River around 10 p.m., likely bringing severe thunderstorm warnings as they move into North Texas.

The main threats are large hail and damaging winds, with a low but non‑zero tornado risk.

DFW Weather Radar

Residents are urged to stay alert as storms move in.

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CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.

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