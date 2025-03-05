North Texas hit by second EF-1 tornado, officials believe

In the wake of Tuesday's devastating storms, the National Weather Service has identified what is believed to be a second EF-1 tornado in North Texas.

Early Wednesday morning, a survey team arrived in Wise County and discovered a narrow path of destruction near Cottondale, just south of Paradise. The tornado, thought to be an EF-1, had preliminary wind speeds estimated at 110 mph, the weather service said.

The survey team also noted widespread straight-line wind damage across much of the rest of the county, with winds ranging from 75 to 95 mph. The team is still gathering details on the tornado's path length, width, and track, officials said.

More details will be provided later, the weather service said.

Officials also believe an EF-1 tornado occurred in Irving on Monday.