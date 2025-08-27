North Texas school district introduces tackle wheels to reduce football injuries

As football season approaches, Mansfield Independent School District is rolling out new equipment designed to help players hit hard without risking head injuries.

The district introduced professional-grade tackle wheels for high school and middle school teams, a tool designed to reduce concussions by simulating moving players during drills without direct player-to-player contact.

"It means a lot," said Saadel Davis Jr., a senior at Mansfield High School. "You can stay in the game, avoid concussions, and keep playing the sport you love. These wheels really help us practice keeping our head out of the tackle."

Athletic trainer Andy Starnes said concussions have been a concern across the district, and the tackle wheels provide a safer way for players to learn proper technique.

The $12,000 program was funded through a grant from Methodist Mansfield Medical Center and the district's education foundation. "Anything we can do to keep kids safer, these are our kids, too," said Methodist Mansfield Medical Center President Juan Fresquez.

Staff says the tackle wheels are relatively new at the high school level, allowing drills at full speed while minimizing risk of injury.

Players say the equipment takes some getting used to, but improves their tackling skills and confidence.

District officials hope the wheels will reduce injuries and give families peace of mind during games.