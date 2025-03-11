North Texas law enforcement arrest 2 Romanian citizens in connection to credit card skimming operation

Two Romanians were arrested in North Texas in connection to a major credit card skimming operation, officials announced Tuesday.

According to the Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center, at least $5.2 million in potential losses was prevented.

When law enforcement conducted a search warrant at the suspects' residence, they found what they said was a fully operational credit card skimmer factory. The suspects allegedly constructed and assembled skimming devices designed to attach to ATMs.

Law enforcement officers seized hundreds of altered credit cards that had stolen victim information, about $16,000 in cash as well as tools and equipment used to create the skimming devices.

Petruta Camelia Ciuperca, 34, was booked into the Dallas County jail with bonds totaling $120,000. Alexandru Constantin, 34, was also booked into the Dallas County jail with bonds totaling $76,500. They are both also being held on an immigration charge.

Officials said they are searching for a third suspect.

"This case highlights the critical importance of collaboration among law enforcement agencies in combating financial crimes," said Special Agent Jerry Alvarez of the Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center. "Our joint efforts have significantly disrupted an organization that posed a severe threat to individuals and businesses in Texas."

The Irving Police Department, Grand Prairie Police Department, Garland Police Department, Euless Police Department and U.S. Customs and Border Protection assisted with the investigation.