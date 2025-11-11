North Texas Reps. say they plan to vote the same on new government funding bill as they did two months ago

The U.S. House is set to vote on whether to reopen the government late Wednesday afternoon after eight Democrats joined most Republicans in voting to end the record-long shutdown Monday.

U.S. Representative Marc Veasey, D-Fort Worth, told CBS News Texas Tuesday that he's not happy about the eight Democrats' votes, and that he is going to vote against reopening the government.

Veasey said he believes 90% of Democrats will vote like him.

"This is a bad deal, and again, it should have never gotten this far," said Veasey.

U.S. Representative Jake Ellzey, R-Midlothian, said he's voting to reopen the government, like most others in his party.

"These are good bills that need to pass," said Ellzey. "We need to fund this government."

What would passing the funding bill do?

The measure will fully fund the government until January 30, which will include SNAP food assistance, and pay all federal workers, including air traffic controllers and TSA officers, and the military. They'll get back pay, too. The bill also reinstates federal workers either fired or laid off. Other programs will be funded for a full year, including agriculture, military construction, and veterans.

But one item that's not part of the deal is to extend the enhanced tax credits for the Affordable Care Act, which Democrats have pushed for in an effort to prevent big increases in premiums.

Senate Republicans promised a vote on the issue. Democrats passed the enhanced tax credits as a temporary measure three years ago because of COVID-19.

Republicans in Congress have opposed extending the tax credits, saying they were supposed to be temporary, and that they enrich insurance companies.

Veasey said healthcare is among the reasons he's still voting against reopening the government.

"A lot of this is contingent on Johnson giving us a future vote when it comes to extending ACA tax credits, which I don't think that he's going to do,' said Veasey. "And then also, it's like asking me to literally trust the same people to literally trust the same people that decided that they were going to snatch Medicaid from off of the backs of millions of people that live just in our state alone."

Ellzey disagreed.

"It is time to open the government again," said Ellzey. "Basically, it includes everything we voted for on September 19th. We left town on September 19th, doing our job to keep the government open through November 21. Since the time of that has changed to January 30th, then we have to come back and vote anyway."

Both Veasey, Ellzey, and other members of Congress must now return to Washington for Wednesday afternoon's vote. They're hoping they won't face flight delays and cancellations that so many Americans have had to endure during the shutdown.

Watch Eye On Politics at 7:30 Sunday morning on CBS News Texas on air and streaming