North Texas political leaders react to conservative activist Charlie Kirk's assassination

Texas leaders in both parties condemn the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

On Friday, authorities arrested 22-year-old Tyler Robinson of Utah for Kirk's murder. The shooting happened as Kirk was speaking with about 3,000 students at Utah Valley University Wednesday in Orem, which is about 40 miles south of Salt Lake City. Kirk was the founder of Turning Point USA, which he turned into a conservative powerhouse that attracted tens of thousands of young people at college campuses across the country. He welcomed all to debate him on the issues. Kirk was 31 and left behind his wife and two young children.

State Representative Brian Harrison, R-Midlothian told CBS News Texas, "It was an absolute punch in the gut. It is simultaneously heartbreaking and infuriating, especially to those of us who are in very similar battles country to save the hearts, minds and souls of the younger generations."

Former Democratic Congressman Colin Allred of Dallas, who's now running for U.S. Senate said in an interview, "When you can't go out and have a conversation with college kids on a campus and talk about your ideas without being afraid of some madman with a gun shooting you, then we all lose something. So, I think we not only need to have universal condemnation which I'm glad we've seen but also a commitment from there to try to use this as a moment, an inflection point to pull back from this brink."

Dallas County Republican Party Chairman Allen West was a friend of Kirk's and told CBS News Texas he leaves a powerful legacy. "Charlie was very good at taking his message to young people. I think that from the constitutional conservative aspect, that was something that was missing: to inspire young people, to create that movement among young people and also go and willingly and willfully challenge and ask for the open debate."

State Representative Venton Jones, D-Dallas said, "This is not something that any family needs to experience and I think that is exactly why me and my colleagues have been advocating to tone down this political rhetoric that we have been seeing in this country because if history is any teacher, we've seen how this rhetoric turns into violence. This is just another example of that."

Last week, Governor Greg Abbott ordered all U.S. and Texas flags at state government buildings to be lowered to half-staff and remain until sunset Sunday.