Texas leaders offer prayers, condemn violence after shooting death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk at Utah university

Texas leaders are joining President Donald Trump and lawmakers across the country on both sides of the aisle, offering prayers and condemning political violence after the fatal shooting of conservative activist and Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University on Wednesday afternoon.

"The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead," Trump said in a social media post on Wednesday. "No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!"

Mr. Trump also ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Kirk until sunset on Sunday.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he and his wife are devastated by Kirk's death.

"Cecilia and I are heartbroken by the assassination and passing of Charlie Kirk," Abbott's statement reads. "Charlie's voice was a beacon for millions of young Americans searching for truth, courage, and conviction. This senseless act of violence has no place in America. Our prayers are with Charlie's family and his loved ones, especially the two young children he leaves behind. Texas stands with them in mourning and in honoring Charlie's enduring legacy."

Cecilia and I are praying for Charlie Kirk and for God’s healing hand to be upon him. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 10, 2025

Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a statement saying, "This act of pure evil is truly sickening. Charlie was an American patriot, a friend, and a faithful husband and father. Join me in praying for Charlie's family and friends at this time. Words can not express how horrific this is to all of us."

In a post on X, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said he was heartbroken over the loss of Kirk, his friend for many years.

Charlie was a dear friend for many years, and I am heartbroken and in disbelief over his murder. Please keep his wife, his two young children, and all of his loved ones in your prayers. This photo of Charlie in Texas a few years ago is a reminder of his energy, passion, and… pic.twitter.com/T5Sr1abawI — Dan Patrick (@DanPatrick) September 10, 2025

Sen. Ted Cruz echoed both Patrick's and Paxton's sentiments, calling Kirk's death "an act of unspeakable evil."

"Heidi and I are devastated and heartbroken," Cruz's statement reads. "Charlie Kirk's murder was an act of unspeakable evil. Charlie was a close friend; we first met when he was just 18, and Turning Point was a nascent idea. Charlie was courageous, brilliant, compassionate, and powerfully honest. He was a strong Christian who boldly proclaimed the Gospel. Charlie loved our country deeply, and we will forever remember him and honor his legacy. Heidi and I are praying for his wife Erika and their two young children, and all of his family and loved ones. May God's comfort and love be upon them. May Charlie rest in peace, and may he forever rest in the loving embrace of the Lord."

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson also said he was heartbroken and offered a Bible verse.

I am heartbroken by the news of Charlie Kirk’s passing. In this time of shock and sorrow, we look to God’s promises for hope and strength. “He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain...” — Revelation 21:4. May the Lord’s… — Mayor Eric L. Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) September 10, 2025

Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Amarillo, said he is mourning Kirk and honoring his memory.

"Charlie Kirk believed in open debate and honest conversation," Jackson said. "He loved his family and his country. We mourn his tragic passing and honor his memory. May he rest in peace. "

May Charlie Kirk rest in peace. He was a great man and devoted father who gave everything because he believed deeply in making our country better.



Single-handedly, he had one of the biggest political impacts on the young people in our country, always preaching the values of God,… pic.twitter.com/RcpQ4lnUnQ — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) September 10, 2025

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker called it a dark day for the country, adding that "Regardless of our views, we cannot allow hatred or division to rob families of their loved ones and communities of their leaders."

It is a dark day for our country when political violence has reached this level.



I am so deeply heartbroken today by the tragic loss of Charlie Kirk. My prayers are with his wife, children, and loved ones who are grieving this unimaginable pain. Regardless of our views, we… — Mayor Mattie Parker (@MayorMattie) September 10, 2025