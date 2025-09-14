Texas leaders react to Charlie Kirk assassination, Texas A&M professor's lecture on varying genders State Representative James Talarico entered the race for U.S. Senate on Tuesday, joining former Dallas Congressman Colin Allred and retired NASA Astronaut Terry Virts in the Democratic primary. Texas A&M University fires professor amid backlash, political pressure over use of gender identity in children's literature class. North Texas political leaders react to conservative activist Charlie Kirk's assassination.