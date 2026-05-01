North Texas pastor returns months after self‑deporting to Brazil

A foreign-born North Texas pastor who felt he had no choice but to self‑deport to his home country of Brazil last November is back on Texas soil.

CBS News Texas first reported on First Baptist Church of Gordon, Pastor Albert Oliveira, last fall.

At the time, the R‑1 religious worker visa he held was set to expire.

A massive backlog in R‑1 renewal applications made it impossible for him to renew before his current visa would expire, and subject him and his family to forced deportation by immigration officials.

So the Oliveiras left the U.S. and the First Baptist Church of Gordon community that had become their home.

Policy shift opens unexpected door

In January 2026, the administration changed its policy for R‑1 visa holders. They no longer had to wait a full year outside the U.S. before reapplying for a visa. That meant Oliveira could immediately reapply to return.

By late April, he was back with his wife, Caroline, and young son, Elliott.

"It feels like a dream come true and waking up from a nightmare at the same time," Oliveira said, about finally being able to return to Gordon a lot sooner than expected.

He added, "All I know is when I get there, I look forward to eating our local food. I look forward to going through the rooms of the church and sense the smell of the church."

Community welcomes pastor home

Church members said they were ecstatic and felt their prayers had been answered.

"It's wonderful to have him back. Him and his family," church member Edgar Rosas said.

The town of Gordon showed up in force on the day the Oliveiras arrived. A police and fire department escort welcomed them through the streets and back to the church as townspeople lined the sidewalks to wave and cheer.

A return filled with gratitude and honesty

On his first Sunday back, Oliveira thanked his church for supporting him and praying for his return.

He also spoke candidly about his frustration and fears that he might never come back.

From the pulpit, he said, "Spiritually, for me, that felt like a slap in the face by God."

He said he spoke to God, saying, "You provide a church for me to be a pastor at. You take me through all this just to kick me out! Just to make me feel like a failure, just to make me feel like a defeat."

Finding meaning in hardship

Ultimately, Oliveira said the experience was a lesson in perseverance and remaining steadfast.

"It is a miracle. For me, my family, the church," he said.

Now the Oliveiras say they look forward to making long‑term plans in Gordon and with the church community that welcomed them back with warm hugs and embraces.

The change in R‑1 policy is expected to affect thousands of foreign‑born religious workers in the U.S., including priests, nuns, and rabbis.