North Texas organizations partner to remove financial barrier between teens and prom

Prom season has arrived in North Texas, but with the glitz and the glam comes a hefty price tag.

The price of a prom dress alone can range from hundreds to even thousands of dollars, but local organizations have come together to remove that financial barrier, hoping to ensure every teenager in Dallas-Fort Worth has a chance to have the prom night of their dreams.

For 10 years, Comerica Bank has partnered with local non-profits to set up free prom dress boutiques featuring more than 7,400 dresses for teens to shop from. This year, they hosted three shopping events at Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas, Dallas CASA and Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County.

North Texas teens and their families shop for prom dresses, free of charge, thanks to several nonprofits who want to remove the financial barrier between teens and prom. CBS News Texas

Shawn Wills, the CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs Collin County, said the events are set up like department stores to allow teens the opportunity to shop for and try on multiple different dress styles and options.

"Prices are so high these days and this gives parents an opportunity to check something off their list, to come in and help their daughters and granddaughters or nieces to look for a beautiful prom dress," Wills said.

In addition to the hundreds of dresses, LaToya Rowell, the Community Relations Manager for Comerica, said there are multiple tables filled with beautiful shoes and trendy jewelry to complement the dresses, all available at no cost.

"They get a free dress, but I also think it boosts their confidence," Rowell said. "They get to see themselves in a dress they have never tried on before and for a lot of girls, this is the first time they are trying on a gala dress or a cocktail dress, so I think it gives them the confidence they need to see themselves in a different light."

A North Texas teen poses with the prom dress she chose at the free prom dress boutique. CBS News Texas

For Jojo Adrober, a student at Walnut Grove High School, the smile on her face says it all.

"It feels really good to have so many people here to support me and help me find the perfect dress," she said.

"When we are supporting (the teens) and supporting all of their dreams and ambitions it just makes them smile," Wills said. "And having a community that wraps their arms around our teens and lifts them up in a way that makes them feel special on such a special day is amazing."

This year, Comerica had so many dresses donated to the North Texas Prom Drive Program that they still had dresses left over after three successful weekend giveaway events. They donated the remaining dresses to a non-profit in Dallas, Viola's House, where teens in need of a free dress can pre-register for a shopping appointment at this link.