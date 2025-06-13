North Texas police officer celebrates Father's Day with a new lease on life after heart emergency

This Father's Day holds special meaning for David Harney, a 45-year-old Highland Village police officer who survived a rare and often fatal heart condition known as an aortic dissection.

Harney, a veteran officer of more than 20 years, said he initially dismissed his symptoms as fatigue from the start of the school year.

"I attributed it to just being the beginning of the school year, being tired, having to be out directing traffic, things like that," Harney said.

But one morning in August, he woke up with intense pain in his shoulder.

"And it continued to radiate up my neck and then into my head," he said. "And every time my heart beat, after that, I felt like a gunshot was going off in my head."

Emergency surgery and a second chance

Harney was airlifted to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas, where doctors discovered a tear in his aorta—the main artery carrying blood from the heart.

"It's a life-threatening condition," said Dr. Andres Leal, Harney's cardiothoracic surgeon and a member of Texas Health Physicians Group's Texas Health Heart & Lung Surgical Specialists. "Unfortunately, when individuals don't seek medical treatment, most patients die within 24 to 72 hours after the onset of symptoms."

Harney underwent emergency open-heart surgery and survived. He now reflects on how close he came to a different outcome.

"It makes me appreciate things a lot more," he said. "I feel like I got a second chance."

Back to work and family life

Now back on the job, Harney is focusing on spending more time with his wife of 26 years and their two children. He's also using his experience to raise awareness about heart health, especially among law enforcement officers.

Raising awareness for officers

"Law enforcement officers face an increased risk for cardiovascular diseases," Harney said. "We take care of everybody else so much that we just don't take care of ourselves."

Studies show officers are more likely to die from a heart attack than from violence in the line of duty.

A message for other dads

As he celebrates Father's Day, Harney has a message for other fathers: "Number one, take care of yourself. Listen to your body. Get your heart checked."

According to Texas Health Dallas, aortic dissection causes approximately 13,000 deaths in the U.S. each year. Symptoms can include sudden and severe chest or back pain, shortness of breath, leg pain, and even temporary paralysis.