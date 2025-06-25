North Texas nonprofit founder suing Dillard's Fairview location following video showdown over false shoplifting allegations

Dr. Cheryl Jackson, the founder of Minnie's Food Pantry, is taking Dillard's to court over an alleged incident that happened days before the remembrance of her mother's death.

A 10-page lawsuit accuses the Fairview location of Dillard's of racially profiling and defaming Jackson's character on May 5. Following the incident, she spoke exclusively with CBS News Texas.

"My mother would say, 'Cheryl, your name is all you have, and you protect that with everything within you,'" Jackson said. "And she said, 'You've got my name on the top of that food pantry. You protect my name.' And I said, 'I will.' And I fought for that."

Video shows North Texas nonprofit founder being falsely accused of shoplifting

According to Jackson, she went to the department store two days before the anniversary of her mother's death. Jackson said she planned to exchange some items and look for her annual memorial butterflies.

Dillard's, where she said she usually finds a choice, did not have anything she liked.

Jackson stated in the lawsuit and on CBS News Texas that an officer working at the store and a store employee stopped her before she could leave. They accused her of shoplifting; she said. Jackson started recording video on her cellphone.

By the time the 13-minute-plus video ended, the store employee and a woman who presented herself as management in the recording started apologizing to Jackson. What someone thought were butterfly earrings in her pocket turned out to be her car keys.

Nonprofit founder hires attorney

Jackson hired Dallas attorney Daryl Washington because she said the incident was humiliating and might tarnish her image, as customers thought she was a thief.

"This is not Black vs. white. This is right vs. wrong," said Washington.

According to Washington, they are seeking over $10 million for the alleged mistake.

At the time of CBS News Texas' initial story, Dillard's said the following in a statement: "We have apologized to Dr. Jackson. We are looking into this matter internally and will take any appropriate action."

They did not answer an inquiry about the level of shoplifting at that location. The lawsuit provided CBS News Texas with another opportunity to contact the department store franchise for a comment on the allegations.

We will update this story with their response.