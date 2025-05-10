Video shows North Texas nonprofit founder being falsely accused of shoplifting. "My heart just sank"

A noted North Texas nonprofit leader is now concerned about her reputation after being falsely accused during an incident at a clothing store in Fairview.

Dr. Cheryl Jackson, the founder of Minnie's Food Pantry, told CBS Texas that a shopping trip to honor her deceased mother got ruined with a shoplifting allegation at Dillard's on May 5.

Tradition turns sour

"My mother would say, Cheryl, your name is all you have, and you protect that with everything within you," Jackson said. "And she said, you've got my name on the top of that food pantry. You protect my name. And I said, I will. And I fought for that."

Among her many successful ventures, Jackson is most known for Minnie's Food Pantry. It honors her mother, Minnie Hawthorne-Ewing. The pantry, which provides food to people in three states, including Texas, opened in 2008. Hawthorne-Ewing died 10 years ago.

Minnie Hawthorne-Ewing died 10 years ago. Her daughter, Jackson, founded Minnie's pantry in her honor. Dr. Cheryl Jackson

"I went to Dillard's because every year on the anniversary of my mother's death, I would buy butterflies (earrings)," Jackson said. "Because when she passed, butterflies circled me."

According to Jackson, she went to the department store two days before the anniversary of her mother's death. She said she planned to exchange some items and look for her memorial butterflies. However, Dillard's, generally her premium choice for the items, did not have anything she liked.

"And when I got ready to walk out the door, an African-American police officer slid in front of me and he said, 'Give them to me,'" said Jackson.

Jackson said an officer who works for the store and a Dillard's employee asked her to hand over three pairs of earrings she had been carrying. The nonprofit leader said she was shocked by the allegation and the certainty of those making the demands.

Jackson records the incident

Out of fear, the 56-year-old said she went live on social media after she couldn't reach her children. She posted the 13-minute and nine-second confrontation.

Male employee: "Do you have anything in your pocket that you didn't pay for it?

Jackson: "Why are you asking me that question?"

Male employee: "Well, because our camera said that you had earrings in your pocket, which you didn't pay for it."

Jackson: "Your camera said that to you?"

Two Dillard's employees confronted Jackson over shoplifting merchandise. Dr. Cheryl Jackson

"They would not let me leave. The police officer said to me, either they can detain you, and they can restrain you… issue a restraining order so you can never come back on this property again," Jackson said. "They could press charges against you. And my heart just sank, and I'm looking around at everybody looking at me. And in my mind, I'm literally thinking some of these people could even be donating to my nonprofit."

Then, a short moment later, a female employee walked up to deliver the news, which Jackson said she already knew.

Jackson: "Where's the mistake? Tell me the mistake."

Female employee: "It would be that both merchandise was located."

Jackson: "Oh, they located the merchandise that I put back there because I decided not to buy it? And what's in my dang pocket ain't nothing but my keys. But they appear telling me that the camera, the camera, y'all, the camera said that I'm stealing."

In a statement to CBS Texas, Dillard's said, "We have apologized to Dr. Jackson. We are looking into this matter internally and will take any appropriate action."

Jackson secured a Dallas attorney, Daryl Washington, to help protect her reputation and not to sue.

"This is not Black vs. white. This is right vs. wrong," said Washington.

The attorney said no one from the store had followed up with his client to apologize. In the video, the employees offered apologies. The male employee who accused Jackson wanted to shake her hand, but the female employee sent him away. She told Jackson she would speak with the camera operators about getting more training.

"And if Dillard's is serious, and they are truly sorry about what happened to Dr. Jackson, we want the individuals who falsely accused Dr. Jackson to be terminated," Washington said. "We don't want an apology. We want them to be terminated, because they have no business in retail."