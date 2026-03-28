"No Kings" protests draw crowds across North Texas

Saturday, "No Kings" protests took place across the country.

In North Texas, there were more than a dozen rallies, each drawing a sizable crowd.

In Dallas and Fort Worth, police estimate that about 2,000 people showed up.

"I feel so strongly about what's going on with our constitution and our democracy and the violation of our constitution and our civil rights and our due process. I don't even know if we have enough time to talk about this today," said Tracy Jackson.

Protests growing since last summer

Since last summer, "No Kings" protests have been held across North Texas, and each time the crowds appear to grow.

"It's really nice seeing this big out of a turnout, because when you're in the streets of Fort Worth, it's really hard to see who is really with you, standing with you right now, and who's not," said Ava Sanchez.

"Since the voting that happened recently, I felt a lot more optimistic about how Texas is looking at the government and Donald Trump as a person," said Jailyn Lipscomb.

Demonstrators voice concerns about policies

The message behind each demonstration remains the same. Protesters say they disagree with the actions of President Trump and his administration. Many held signs expressing how they feel about ICE and the war in Iran.

"I really hate ICE, dividing families like that is not okay, and you're really, you know, affecting our economy. You're taking away the people that do the hard jobs that nobody wants to do," said Sanchez.

Demonstrators say they hope that by showing up and raising their voices, change will follow.

"If you think just going to a protest doesn't matter. Yes, it does matter. Look at what happens when individuals stand up for their rights and protest, so I'm doing what little bit I can in what little way I can," said Jackson.

One detained at Dallas demonstration

While most of Saturday's rallies were peaceful, police say one person was detained at the Dallas demonstration.