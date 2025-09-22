North Texas native Rebecca Lawler selected as a 2025 NASA astronaut candidate

NASA announced its 2025 class of astronaut candidates on Monday and a woman from North Texas was among the 10 people who made the cut.

38-year-old Rebecca Lawler is a native of Little Elm. She's a former lieutenant commander in the U.S. Navy and a former Navy P-3 pilot and experimental test pilot.

Lawler has a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the U.S. Naval Academy and master's degrees from Johns Hopkins University and the National Test Pilot School. She also is a U.S. Naval Test Pilot School graduate.

Lawler previously flew as a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration hurricane hunter and during NASA's Operation IceBridge. She was a test pilot for United Airlines at the time of selection.

More than 8,000 people applied for the candidate program, where only 10 were selected.

The candidates will complete nearly two years of training before becoming eligible for flight assignments supporting future science and exploration missions to low Earth orbit, the Moon, and Mars.

"I'm honored to welcome the next generation of American explorers to our agency," said Acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy.

"More than 8,000 people applied – scientists, pilots, engineers, dreamers from every corner of this nation. The 10 men and women sitting here today embody the truth that in America, regardless of where you start, there is no limit to what a determined dreamer can achieve – even going to space," said Duffy. "Together, we'll unlock the Golden Age of exploration."

After graduation, the 2025 class will join the agency's active astronaut corps.