Early voting ends Tuesday as major bond packages and mayoral races go before North Texas voters

Early voting wraps up Tuesday for the May 2 municipal elections across North Texas, with polling locations open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days.

Voters will decide major bond packages, transportation questions, and key leadership races across the region.

A record $6.2 billion Dallas ISD bond is among the largest measures, aimed at addressing aging school buildings. In Fort Worth, voters will consider $845 million in bonds focused on streets and other infrastructure needs.

Voters in Addison, Highland Park, and University Park will also decide the future of their cities' participation in DART.

Mayoral and council races across the region

Several cities will elect new mayors and city council members.

In Arlington, Mayor Jim Ross is seeking a third and final term. Challenger Steve Cavender, who previously supported Ross, says he is running because he wants more transparency and a different approach to budgeting.

Two additional candidates – Shaun Mallory and Hunter Crow – are also on the ballot.

Ross points to economic development and job growth since he took office in 2021. Cavender says he believes the city needs a new direction.

Debate over property taxes and budgeting

Cavender has criticized Ross and the council for voting to raise property tax rates for two years, including the most recent increase of three cents per $100 valuation.

Ross says the city faced a $25 million shortfall and cut $15 million from the budget before raising the rate to close the remaining gap. He says deeper cuts would have affected essential services such as police, fire, trash, and water. Cavender says he would have pushed for a balanced budget without a tax increase.

Cowboys stadium lease extension divides candidates

Both candidates support extending the Dallas Cowboys' lease at AT&T Stadium through 2055 and allowing the city to use $273 million in existing sales tax revenue for maintenance and security improvements.

They differ on whether voters should have the final say: Ross says the public has already weighed in, while Cavender says residents should vote on the extension.

Election Day details

At least three cities – Frisco, Irving, and Keller – will elect new mayors due to term limits or incumbents seeking other offices. Polls on Election Day, Saturday, May 2, will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Results will be posted online after polls close, with reaction on the news at 10 p.m.