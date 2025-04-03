North Texas man shocked after truck theft linked to suspect charged with Arlington grandmother's murder

Just before midnight Monday Arlington police were called to an apartment complex on Whisper Meadow Lane.

They found 63-year-old Erma Azeez unresponsive in a breezeway and rushed her to a hospital, where she died.

A witness reported seeing a man attacking her with a sharp object. Police say 23-year-old Jacob Guerrero matched the description and his ankle monitor had sent off a tampering alert, which placed him at the scene at the time of the attack.

Police arrested him the next day after a hit-and-run accident they believe he is responsible for. They said he was driving a stolen SUV, hit a pedestrian walking a dog, and then hit another car before driving off.

"My wife and I just couldn't understand why he got out so soon," Brian McDaniel said.

Saturday, March 22, around 11:30 p.m., McDaniel's home surveillance system captured this man walking onto his property.

"Then he didn't leave until 2:11 the next morning on Sunday," he said.

McDaniel said at that time he had no idea that his truck had been stolen with his gun inside.

Police say around 5 a.m., an employee at the nearby Crowley Walmart off East FM 11-87 reported a man chased her through the parking lot with a gun, before demanding her cell phone and taking off in the truck.

Police said the man was Guerrero, and he led them on a chase that ended with him crashing near a Starbucks. They said he then started running, dropping a gun, but they were able to detain him.

"I was woken up at 6 a.m. on Sunday morning by the police department," McDaniel said. "I was really shocked, you know."

Guerrero now faces multiple charges for this incident including aggravated robbery. He was required to wear an ankle monitor.

McDaniel questions the decision to put an ankle monitor on him.

"If they wanted to commit a crime they can do it still, right?" he said. "They know his location but that's it. I mean, he obviously doesn't really care about the law or anything. It's crazy. It's wild. I don't know what else to say. I'm just glad he's back in jail."

Guerrero has been charged with murder as well as other charges relating to Azeez's attack. Police said he was able to cut his ankle monitor off after Monday's murder.