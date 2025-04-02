Ankle monitor GPS places suspect at scene of fatal stabbing of Arlington woman, police say

A 23-year-old North Texas man has been charged with murder in connection with the stabbing death of a 63-year-old woman at an Arlington apartment complex, Arlington police said.

Investigators with Arlington police said they were called to the apartment in the 2600 block of Whisper Meadow Lane to investigate shots fired on March 31 just before midnight.

Erma Adeyemo Azeez

When officers arrived, they found Erma Adeyemo Azeez unresponsive in a breezeway. Paramedics rushed her to an area hospital, where she later died.

A witness at the apartment told investigators that he heard the woman screaming, grabbed his gun and went to help. The witness said he saw an unknown man attacking Adeyemo Azeez with a sharp object.

The witness said that he pointed the gun at the suspect and indicated that he would shoot, and ultimately shot into the ground. That's when the attacker got up and ran, according to police.

A Tarrant county ankle monitor alerted authorities

The Tarrant County Community Supervision and Corrections Department said they received an ankle monitor tampering alert from 23-year-old Jacob Arriaga Guerrero, who was on probation at the time. Authorities said he matched the description of the suspect provided by multiple witnesses and GPS data from the ankle monitor placed him at the scene at the time of the attack.

At around 7 a.m. the following day, Arlington police said they received a 911 call about a hit-and-run around while trying to locate Guerrero. The caller said a driver in an SUV hit a pedestrian walking a dog and collided with another vehicle before driving off. The pedestrian and the other driver were not seriously injured and the dog suffered injuries to its leg, police said.

The SUV, which had been reported stolen, was located not far from the scene of the crash. The driver, Guerrero, was also located and taken into custody.

Guerrero was charged with one count of aggravated assault in connection to the incident at the apartment complex, but that has since been upgraded to murder. He was also charged with one count of collision involving injury, one count of animal cruelty and one count of theft of a motor vehicle in connection to the hit-and-run.

Guerrero is currently being held in the Arlington jail.