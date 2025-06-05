Watch CBS News
North Texas man indicted despite claiming he accidentally fatally shot pregnant girlfriend, officials say

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers,
Julia Falcon
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
A Collin County grand jury has indicted a North Texas man who claimed he accidentally shot and killed his pregnant girlfriend, authorities said.

Carl Chrisenberry, 35, of Blue Ridge, is accused of fatally shooting 23-year-old Hannah Blanchard shortly before 9 a.m. Monday, March 17, at a home on North State Highway 78 in Blue Ridge. He is facing a charge of capital murder of multiple persons.

crisenberry.png
Carl Chrisenberry, 35, of Blue Ridge   COLLIN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

According to the Collin County Sheriff's Office, a man called 911 and said he had accidentally shot his girlfriend. When deputies arrived at the trailer, they were told a woman was inside with a gunshot wound to her upper chest. Blanchard was pronounced dead at the scene, and Chrisenberry was taken into custody.

A firearm was recovered outside the trailer, officials said.

Court records show Chrisenberry was also charged with possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.

Blue Ridge is about 50 miles north of Dallas.

