North Texas man indicted despite claiming he accidentally fatally shot pregnant girlfriend, officials say

A Collin County grand jury has indicted a North Texas man who claimed he accidentally shot and killed his pregnant girlfriend, authorities said.

Carl Chrisenberry, 35, of Blue Ridge, is accused of fatally shooting 23-year-old Hannah Blanchard shortly before 9 a.m. Monday, March 17, at a home on North State Highway 78 in Blue Ridge. He is facing a charge of capital murder of multiple persons.

Carl Chrisenberry, 35, of Blue Ridge COLLIN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

According to the Collin County Sheriff's Office, a man called 911 and said he had accidentally shot his girlfriend. When deputies arrived at the trailer, they were told a woman was inside with a gunshot wound to her upper chest. Blanchard was pronounced dead at the scene, and Chrisenberry was taken into custody.

A firearm was recovered outside the trailer, officials said.

Court records show Chrisenberry was also charged with possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.

Blue Ridge is about 50 miles north of Dallas.