North Texas man charged with mother's murder, kidnapping of 4-year-old after Amber Alert in Missouri

A North Texas man has been charged in the murder of his mother and the kidnapping of a 4-year-old after an Amber Alert in another state led to his arrest after being on the run.

Just before 9 a.m. on Jan. 31, Mansfield police were called to the 200 block of Cotton Drive. A family member told police that when they got to the home, they found 63-year-old Andrea Colgrove unresponsive on the floor. Emergency crews also responded to the home and pronounced Colgrove dead, Mansfield police said.

Investigators discovered that Colgrove had legal guardianship of her 4-year-old grandson, who was missing from the home. Police said a tan 2009 Toyota Corolla was also missing from the home.

An autopsy found that Colgrove died as a result of a stab wound to her neck and her death was ruled a homicide, the department said.

Victim's son identified as suspect in 4-year-old's disappearance

Detectives identified Colgrove's 20-year-old son, Raymond Carmona, as a suspect in the 4-year-old child's disappearance and the missing vehicle.

Further investigation led police to believe the vehicle was last seen in Missouri. On Jan. 31, the State of Missouri was requested to issue an Amber Alert, and the vehicle was officially entered in the state and national database as stolen.

Suspect and missing child found in Missouri after Amber Alert issued

Shortly after the alert was issued, Missouri law enforcement found the Toyota Corolla with Carmona and the child inside.

At about 2:40 p.m., on Jan. 31, the child was found safe, and Carmona was taken into custody. The child was later released into the care of Child Protective Services.

North Texas detectives interview suspect in Missouri

Detectives from Mansfield PD traveled to Missouri and interviewed Carmona, who admitted to being involved in his mother's death. He has been charged with murder, aggravated kidnapping and theft of property, motor vehicle.

Mansfield Police Department

Mansfield PD thanked the Missouri and Arkansas Highway Patrols for their help in safely recovering the missing child and apprehending the suspect.

"This case is a powerful example of law enforcement professionals across state lines working together to protect our communities and diligently serve victims of crime," Mansfield PD said in a statement.

Mansfield PD did not say what Carmona's relationship to the child is. The investigation is ongoing.