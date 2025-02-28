Man arrested for child sexual assault linked to North Texas home with over 100 neglected pets, police say

A 35-year-old man arrested Friday on charges of continuous sexual assault of a child lived in a home where more than 100 living and dead pets were recently found, according to The Colony Police Department.

Blake Everett Odle The Colony Police Department

The arrest of Blake Everett Odle followed last month's animal abuse raid at the home on Alta Oaks Lane, which resulted in the arrests of two others, police said.

Odle, whose bond is set at $350,000, was taken into custody after an investigation prompted by reports from multiple victims, the department said.

Previously, police in The Colony filed felony charges against a couple living in the animal-filled home. Brandy Lynn Bristol and Jeremy James Bristol were arrested on 12 counts of cruelty to non-livestock animals, a third-degree felony.

When The Colony police's SWAT team raided the Alta Oaks Lane home, they found 88 dogs, cats, turtles, snakes, and pet mice, along with the remains of 22 dead animals.

Authorities brought in animal control officers who spent hours retrieving pets that sources said were living in confining cages and deplorable conditions.

In a statement, The Colony police said the department "...remains committed to upholding animal welfare laws and ensuring justice is served in cases of animal cruelty."

A website for an animal rescue organization that the arrested couple was operating at the time of the raid appears to have since shut down. Police said the couple remains in jail, and the seized animals have been placed with other rescue groups.

Meanwhile, anyone with additional information regarding alleged related offenses involving Odle is asked to contact Detective Cody Chittenden at (972) 624-3937.