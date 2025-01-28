88 animals removed from North Texas home where owners promoted a rescue organization

88 animals rescued inside a North Texas home believed to be part of a rescue organization

88 animals rescued inside a North Texas home believed to be part of a rescue organization

88 animals rescued inside a North Texas home believed to be part of a rescue organization

THE COLONY — Animal control officers removed 88 dogs, cats, reptiles and pet mice from a home in The Colony as part of a SWAT raid trying to save the animals believed to suffering from cruelty and neglect.

Commands from SWAT officers with their rifles pointed rang out in a quiet neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

Two people walked outside while a man and a woman who arrived minutes later were briefly arrested. They were detained in handcuffs outside while authorities and animal control officers entered the home unsure of what they would find.

Shortly after, they slowly began to remove animals after an investigation found evidence of cruelty and neglect.

The dozens of animals taken away will undergo health and wellness checks.

Authorities also removed the remains of 22 dead animals.

A city statement says, "Of the living animals, 24 dogs, 45 cats, 12 reptiles and seven mice were rescued."

So many animals were found in rooms of the home that the city says there's not enough room in the shelter, so they will be taken to boarding facilities and rescue organizations.

Neighbors said they have complained in the past about loose and aggressive dogs around the house just two doors down.

"I know that one of them attacked this neighbor's disabled son back here," said neighbor Christ Riney.

"I've called animal control about three times," neighbor Sheron Riney said. "I don't feel safe coming out in my front yard

This raid is the result of a civil action taken by The Colony against the occupants of this home on Alta Oaks.

Authorities who went inside the home said the living conditions are unfit for humans or animals.

Sources tell CBS News Texas there's evidence that dogs were held inside tight cages with no room to even turn around and animal feces covered the carpet.

Sources also said the couple living there operated and promoted a rescue organization.

A criminal investigation of the home's occupants is underway.