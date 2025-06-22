North Texas lawmakers split on President Trump's airstrikes in Iran

North Texas lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are sharing their thoughts on the country's strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Supporters of the president's actions believe the Operation Midnight Hammer is necessary for the country's and world's safety, while opponents said President Donald Trump should have gotten Congress' approval before bombing Iran.

Republican Congressman Keith Self, who represented parts of Collin County, said the offensive strikes were an act of national security by the President.

"The president's been very clear. They cannot have a nuclear weapon. The intelligence said they were starting to move in that direction with all of the pile that they have of enriched uranium, so he made the decision as a defensive move to make sure they would never endanger the homeland, the American homeland, with a nuclear weapon," Self said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott took to X to show his support for the actions of Mr. Trump, posting, "I stand with Donald Trump and the United States of America."

Abbott shared details about the state's response in another post:

"As we unite as a Nation, we as a state must remain vigilant to secure our homeland. To ensure the highest level of safety in our communities, and out of an abundance of caution, Texas is elevating the readiness of our Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and Texas National Guard, increasing patrols around high-risk locations and ensuring our state is fully prepared to address any threat. At this time, there is no need to worry. We want to keep it that way. Texas stands with America's Commander-in-Chief. We will defend our communities and support our troops."

It's a very different tone from Dallas Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett. The Democrat posted on Facebook and spoke about the Constitution requiring the president to authorize military force with Congress before launching a strike.

"That is not how you deal with things. There is such a thing as diplomacy, and we are living in this time in which there is someone who is occupying the White House who does not care about any rules, any norms, any laws, nor the Constitution. We cannot be a civilized country if there is no law and order," Crockett said in part of the video.