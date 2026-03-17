North Texas lawmakers slam DHS shutdown as TSA lines grow

As lines at Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints grow at some airports in Texas and across the country, so too does the sense of frustration among members of Congress of both parties from North Texas.

On Friday, the shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security is set to become the second-longest in U.S. history. It comes during the war against Iran and after four separate incidents, some of them deadly, including the shooting at a bar on 6th Street in Austin, that are being investigated as terror attacks by naturalized citizens.

In an interview with CBS News Texas on Tuesday, U.S. Rep.Brandon Gill, R-Flower Mound, blamed Democrats.

"We passed a bill out of the House that Democrats agreed to," said Gill. "It was conferenced with the Senate, and they decided to back out of that agreement in order to score political points. This is on them. They've got to come to their senses. Holding up this bill makes the country less safe."

The DHS shutdown enters its second month after Senate Democrats voted against funding the department. They demanded changes following the deaths of Rene Good and Alex Pretti, who were killed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and Customs and Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis in January.

Two published reports on Tuesday said that Senate Democrats sent the White House their latest proposed deal to reopen DHS. The White House is reportedly looking over it.

U.S. Rep. Julie Johnson, D-Farmers Branch, said Republicans must negotiate with Democrats.

"We want to see a complete overhaul of what this agency is doing," Johnson said. "We want them to target the violent criminals, for sure. But what they're doing and the way they are doing it is unacceptable. They're just picking up people who are going to work, who are working in this economy, taking care of their family, with no active criminal threat or conviction."

Along with the TSA, the Coast Guard and FEMA are not being funded.

But ICE is being funded after Republicans in Congress approved funding in their reconciliation bill last year.

Democrats proposed funding only the TSA, but Republicans rejected that.

Cornyn, Casar share tense exchange outside Austin airport

On Monday, U.S. Rep. Greg Casar, D-Austin and Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, argued about it outside the Austin airport.

CASAR: "There's a bipartisan bill to fund just the TSA. Can we do that together?"

CORNYN: "Not acceptable. How about all the terrorist attacks like we've seen down on 6th Street? You want those to continue? These people are keeping us safe. Tell the Democrats to vote for funding the DHS."

Lawmakers remain deadlocked over DHS funding

Both Republicans and Democrats appear dug in.

Outside the U.S. Capitol, U.S. Rep. Keith Self, R-McKinney, said, "ICE is funded. That's the ludicrousy of this. TSA lines are going to have to get longer to force the Democrats to come to the table."

"What we're not going to do is allow them to weaponize a tragedy in Minneapolis, which was the result, by the way, of sanctuary city policies and sanctuary state policies," Gill said.

"If they keep business as usual, then I don't think Democrats are inclined to continue to fund it," said Johnson.

When asked if this stalemate will keep going, Johnson said, "Reforms need to be made. We cannot continue to fund ICE in its current state."

A vote in the Senate has not been scheduled. Sixty votes are required to restore funding for DHS.

Watch Eye On Politics at 7:30 Sunday morning on CBS News Texas on air and streaming