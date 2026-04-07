North Texas Iranian Americans react to war developments and communication blackout

Iranian Americans in North Texas have been watching developments in the war closely.

Erfan Fard is a researcher and analyst. His father, mother, and two brothers live overseas.

"Right now, based on what my mom says, economically, the country is collapsed totally," Fard said. "Environmentally, Iran is collapsed. Agriculture, industry, all of that is shut down."

Communication has been difficult, he said, but not impossible.

"There's one-way communication," Fard said. "They can call me. The Iranian regime shut down the Internet, and there's no access to the Internet, and there is no freedom of speech at all. The people cannot talk about their lives freely."

Support for pressure despite uncertainty

He, and other Iranian Americans we spoke to, support pressure for change, even if it comes with uncertainty.

"We support the American soldiers... that they tried to eliminate the Islamic terrorism, but this is a long way to go," he said. "It won't happen in one night, and I believe it will be a long project for the future of the United States."

Reaction to U.S. policy statements

Earlier today, President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that he would pause planned military action for two weeks, provided Iran agrees to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

That shift followed earlier, more alarming rhetoric, including a warning that "a whole civilization" could be at risk.

"He can eliminate the terrorist regime, but he cannot change the civilization of Iran, because the civilization of Iran is the history," Fard said.

Different interpretations of rhetoric

Some argue that the criticism targeted the regime, and that many Iranians welcome blunt honesty.

"He didn't mean the civilization of Iranians; he was talking about the Islamic Republic," Aria Salehi said. "I believe he was right on point because the Iranian people, they are following him. They want him to be straightforward regarding the situation in Iran. The people, they don't want to be disappointed."