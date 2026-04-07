North Texas Iranian Americans fear for families amid Trump's threats against Iran

Tensions are rising between the United States and Iran, as a deadline from President Donald Trump fuels concerns about potential military action.

Just hours before President Trump's deadline for Iran to accept a deal or face military consequences, Iranian Americans in North Texas feared for their relatives on the ground, saying the focus should stay on the people of Iran.

"We're in a wartime, so everyone's worried and following the news," said Homeira Hesami, the chairwoman for the Iranian American Community of North Texas. "The internet's still being down, you know, we don't have a very secure way to communicate with our family and friends back home, so sometimes, you know, they may be able to call out, but it's very patchy."

Tuesday, Mr. Trump posted on Truth Social that "a whole civilization will die tonight" if Iran does not open the Strait of Hormuz, following similar threats he made on Easter Sunday. TCU Political Science Professor Ralph Carter offered this perspective on the potential loss of life.

"In the worst-case scenario, President Trump carries out massive attacks against civilian targets, killing thousands or even millions of people, then I think Congress has to act," said Carter.

Carter added that targeting an entire civilization could amount to a war crime and raises serious questions about Mr. Trump's legal authority. He said this also shakes up the U.S.'s relationships with its allies.

"I do think that Iran will survive, whatever happens," Carter said. "I think the Iranian people will be united in a rally around the flag phenomenon to defend their homeland against an aggressor, and I think, again, this is one of those things where a weaker power outlasts a stronger power, because the stronger power gets tired of the price they have to pay to try to get a victory."

Hesami believes change in Iran must come from the Iranian people, not through foreign intervention.

"War has proven that sometimes it is not the solution, and the solution is relying on the Iranian people and their organized resistance," she said.

Less than two hours before his deadline for Iran to either cut a deal with the U.S. or face massive strikes on its power plants, Mr. Trump said he agreed to a "double sided CEASEFIRE" with Iran.

"I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks," the president wrote on Truth Social.

He said the ceasefire, which he agreed to at Pakistan's request, was "subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz."