North Texas high school cheer squad raising money to participate in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

NORTH TEXAS — A North Texas cheerleading squad needs help from the community to take part in a once-in-a-lifetime experience: being in the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

The Boyd High School team is working to raise the money for the trip, and the clock is ticking.

"We're getting down to crunch time," said Tera Medlock, their coach. "We're starting to sweat a little bit. But we're not going to give up. We've got faith this is going to come through."

The team has until September 1 to raise $50,000 to ensure everyone on the squad can participate in the parade. The girls have been fundraising for months through bake sales and other events to come up with the money, but they're still short by about $35,000.

The chance to perform on a national stage would be a dream come true for the cheerleaders.

"Oh my gosh," said Mady Brock, describing the moment she heard the news their team had been selected. "I called my mom. I was freaking out I was so excited."

They can't help but imagine what it would be like to perform their routine in New York City and be a part of a tradition they've only seen on screen.

"I was always watching the cheerleaders, so I'm glad I get to be a part of the cheerleaders this year instead of watching it," said Josselyn Crownover.

They are going to continue to work to raise the necessary funds.

The team is holding a rally on Saturday, June 20 to raise awareness and funds for the trip, and two local businesses are teaming up to help. From 8 a.m. to noon, you can get a drink from Roast Me Coffee Co. and a meal from Billy's Roadside Café at 465 W. Rock Island Ave in Boyd, and a portion of the sales will go towards their trip.

"They've been working very hard," Medlock said. "They've put blood, sweat and tears into this effort. I've been very proud of them… To not be able to do that, after working so hard, would be a big disappointment. I don't want to wipe those tears."

Medlock says the opportunity is about so much more than a parade.

"These are students who come from a very small school," Medlock said. "And a lot of times, that comes with the mindset they have limitations and that they don't have the same opportunities as everyone else. I want to prove them wrong. Having them have that realization of, I may be from a small town – but I can do big things. I can be a part of something big."