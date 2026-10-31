Is Halloween going to be a washout in North Texas?

Happy Halloween, North Texas!

Expect cloudy skies with temperatures topping out in the middle 70s in the afternoon; winds will be from the east at 5 mph. There is a chance of showers, but most of the area will stay dry.

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas

Trick-or-treating conditions will be spook-tacular with temperatures in the low 70s and upper 60s. A sprinkle is possible, but most of the night will be dry. Have a wicked and safe evening!

Don't forget that Daylight Saving Time happens overnight! At 2 a.m., so set your clocks back an hour. Tonight the sun will set at 6:37 p.m., and tomorrow it will set at 5:36 pm. The good news is that you get to sleep an extra hour.

CBS News Texas

Sunday morning, the sun will rise at 6:45 a.m. When heading out the door, expect cloudy skies, temperatures in the 60s, and potentially dense fog in low-lying areas. Drizzle is possible in the morning, but by the afternoon, conditions should be dry with highs in the 80s.

Dry and warm weather will be expected through Monday. However, on Monday night, a system will move through the area, bringing a chance of strong storms overnight and cooler temperatures for the rest of the week. Stay tuned, as the system's timing and threats are still being ironed out.