North Texas fire crews prepare for fire watch, high winds Friday

North Texas fire crews are preparing for a fire watch and high winds on Friday, encouraging people to take steps to avoid starting a fire.

CBS News Texas

A fire weather watch is in effect Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and includes all of North Texas.

Flower Mound Fire Department Deputy Chief Brandon Barth said some firefighters from the department are currently in South Texas for wildfire prevention.

"The Flower Mound Fire Department is deployed pretty regularly. Whenever there's the wildland threat and the rostering teams, we're usually on one of those teams," Barth said.

The department responds to wildfire threats throughout the state and is getting ready for possible fires closer to home.

"We, as the Flower Mound Fire Department, will have a couple of our brush trucks staffed tomorrow with overtime personnel," Barth said.

Barth said the department is on high alert for potential fires Friday due to high winds, low humidity, and dried-out vegetation.

"Don't have any open flame outside. A spark will have no problem taking off and lighting off vegetation and spreading," Barth said.

He advised raking and removing flammable vegetation, such as dried grass and leaves, and avoiding welding or other hot activities outside.

"In anticipation of the watch tomorrow, folks should make sure they have defensible space around their properties. A lot of that can just be mowing your yard, maintaining your yard, and keeping your yard watered," Barth said.

Barth encourages people to clean up what's known as 'ladder fuel.' Ladder fuel starts with dried brush or grass and climbs up healthier vegetation. He recommends trimming your vegetation six to seven feet off the ground.

Texas A&M Forest Service suggests people pack a home emergency kit in case a quick evacuation is needed.

"The five P's are people and pet supplies, prescriptions, paper documents or digital documents, personal supplies such as clothing, and priceless items," said Heather Gonzales, program specialist with Texas A&M Forest Service.

If you're driving and need to pull over, make sure it's not in high grass.

"Low tire pressure or high tire pressure can cause tire failure or the wheel striking against the road, which can ignite a roadside start," Gonzales said.

CBS News Texas meteorologists predict humidity levels will drop to around 10%-11%, leading to increasingly dry conditions.