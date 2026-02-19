North Texas figure skating community focuses on athlete safety after coach's arrest for alleged child indecency

The North Texas skating community is still reeling from the news that a prominent coach has been arrested for inappropriate relationships, including allegedly one with an underage athlete.

On Thursday, a retired figure skater is speaking out about the case and warns about the potential risks involved when private coaches and young athletes spend so much time together.

We heard from a friend of the coach, Benjamin Shroats, on Wednesday, who said shenever would've guessed that the coach could've engaged in this kind of behavior.

But it's something that accomplished figure skaters we spoke with say is more common than we might realize.

Beverly Wooden competed internationally as a figure skater while living and training in North Texas.

She says she trained at a rink in McKinney where Shroats also taught figure skaters. Wooden says she knew Shroats as an acquaintance, but he never worked with her.

Shroats was arrested by Allen police earlier this week for inappropriate relationships with students, including one who authorities say was underage at the time it began.

Wooden now works as a licensed professional counselor and says she will offer free therapy for anyone who may have been impacted by the alleged actions of the coach.

She worries that a lot of young girls would be reluctant to come forward because their future may be derailed if they do.

"A lot of athletes are hesitant to come forward right away because the coach is the person who holds your dream in their hands, and it's hard to challenge them or speak up about it when they could potentially ruin your career for doing so," said Wooden. "In the figure skating environment, most of your lessons are private lessons, so it's you and the coach, one-on-one. So, you have a lot more direct interaction versus with a sport such as soccer or volleyball, which are much more team-based."

Shroats is free on bond but ordered by a judge not to continue working as a coach or have any contact with skaters.

A statement from his lawyer, Scott E. Edgett, with the Edgett Law Firm, said that Shroats "has been a well-respected figure skating coach/instructor in the local DFW community" for 30 years and that he "unequivocally denies the allegations against him."