North Texas figure skating coach charged with indecency with a child, records say

A North Texas figure skating coach is facing a charge of indecency with a child, police said.

Allen police arrested Benjamin Shroats on Wednesday.

During the bond hearing, the judge ordered Shroats to "not coach or teach any figure skating students." Court paperwork did not list an attorney but indicated that Shroats planned to hire his own.

He was released on a $100,000 bond.

Many articles from recent years list Shroats as a one-time coach of Amber Glenn, a 2026 Olympic Games team event gold medalist from Plano.

CBS News Texas has reached out to Allen police and is waiting for a response.

