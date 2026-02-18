Dallas coach speaks out after figure skating instructor's arrest for alleged indecency with a child

A Dallas figure skating coach is speaking out following the arrest of another local coach accused of having inappropriate relationships with athletes.

For nearly two decades, Ann Brumbaugh coached alongside Benjamin Shroats, training competitive skaters across North Texas.

"He was loved by the community," said Brumbaugh. "It's safe to say he had the trust of everyone."

Benjamin Shroats Collin County Jail

They were coaching together as recently as Friday. By Saturday, an athlete came forward with allegations.

Allen police arrested the 47-year-old skating coach at his home on Wednesday after investigators said two athletes accused him of inappropriate relationships, including one that allegedly began when the athlete was a minor. The investigation started Feb. 15 after a report was filed with police.

"I never saw this coming," Brumbaugh said. "I would have trusted him with my own children."

Shroats has been identified in past media reports as a former coach of Plano native and 2026 Olympic team event gold medalist Amber Glenn. He has also been affiliated with the Dallas Figure Skating Club, which practices at the Allen Event Center's community ice rink.

He is facing two charges of indecency with a child, police said. During the bond hearing, the judge ordered Shroats to "not coach or teach any figure skating students."

"Everyone is heartbroken," said Brumbaugh. "Nobody wants to think someone you trusted could do this."

In a statement, the Dallas Figure Skating Club said, in part:

"We know news like this is upsetting, and we want our families to know we take concerns involving our members and the adult coaches who train them very seriously. The safety and welfare of children is our top priority."

The Dallas Figure Skating Club says coaches operate independently and are not hired or supervised by the organization. Brumbaugh also says competitive coaches must renew their certification each year through the U.S. Figure Skating national organization, including background checks and athlete safety training. She says that's why these allegations are so difficult to process.

"I wish I could have taken this situation from the children involved," she said. "The victims. It's a lot."

Brumbaugh says she doesn't know whether there are more victims or where the alleged misconduct occurred, but she has a message for families: "Tell your children nobody is above them having a voice."

The Dallas Figure Skating Club represents skaters across North Texas and is part of U.S. Figure Skating. CBS News Texas reached out to the national organization for comment and is waiting for a response.