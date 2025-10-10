Federal workers in North Texas face missed paychecks, furloughs

As the government shutdown continues, federal workers are feeling the pressure. On Friday, the White House budget office said mass layoffs of federal employees have begun.

In Dallas, union leaders and lawmakers gathered to urge an end to the shutdown.

"I just want to remind everyone, here in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, we have over 130,000 people that are federal employees, we have many others that are contractors," said U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey.

Paychecks impacted as shutdown continues

It has been 10 days since the shutdown began, and Friday marked the first day federal workers did not receive their full paychecks.

"All 45,000 TSA officers are going to work without pay," said Johnny Jones, secretary of AFGE Council 100.

Partisan blame over budget impasse

Republicans continue to blame Democrats for the budget stalemate.

"Let's talk about trust. Who's in good faith? We sent over this clean document. We didn't load it up with any partisan priorities because we're not playing games here. We wanted to keep the lights on so that we can continue the appropriations process to spend the taxpayers' money more responsibly," said Rep. Mike Johnson.

Russ Vought, director of the Office of Management and Budget, wrote on X, "The RIFs have begun."

Union leaders criticize layoff process

Congressman Veasey responded to Vought's statement.

"The way that he has gleefully talked about laying off that many people at one time, people that have mortgages, people that have kids in college," Veasey said.

The union representing Environmental Protection Agency workers said employees have already been furloughed. While no RIF notices have been confirmed, union leaders suspect they are imminent.

"My members who work for the U.S. EPA started being furloughed last night," said Justin Chen, president of AFGE Council 238.

Shutdown leaves workers in limbo

Union representatives say the way employees are being furloughed is dishonest.

"When it comes to the actual way that there are literally workers right now as to whether or not they're furloughed, I have to imagine if they're getting a RIF notice, it's just a direct email," Chen said.

With the Senate not expected to return until Tuesday, the shutdown is likely to extend into next week, further straining federal workers.

"Federal workers such as us should not be used as bargaining chips in a funding battle. We deserve stability and respect, not to be used as pawns," Chen said.