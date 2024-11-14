North Texas family sues First Baptist Dallas over alleged sexual abuse on mission trip

NORTH TEXAS – A family in North Texas is suing First Baptist Dallas over claims of sexual abuse.

The lawsuit alleges the sexual abuse happened to the family's son while on a San Diego mission trip in 2022.

The family is suing for more than $1 million in damages for negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress and civil conspiracy.

According to the lawsuit, the teen was in 7th grade when he was invited to the room of four 10th-grade boys while on the San Diego trip. After watching an R-rated movie on Netflix, one of the 10th-grade boys abused the teen, the lawsuit alleges.

First Baptist Dallas denied the allegations, saying authorities concluded that it was "consensual sexual activity."

"The alleged incident involved sexual activity between two male teenage parishioners," the church said in a statement. "Immediately upon learning of the subject allegation, it was reported to the necessary applicable law enforcement agencies. After extensive investigations, including interviews with eyewitnesses, each law enforcement agency indicated this was consensual sexual activity and closed any and all respective cases."