North Texas enjoys autumn feel with pleasantly cool temps, low humidity

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS Texas

image001-2.png

NORTH TEXAS - We are waking up to dry air and pleasantly cool temperatures in the 60s across the area.

image005-2.png

Pets and people will want to spend more time outdoors to enjoy the low humidity and sunny afternoon, with highs reaching the mid-80s.

Some pets may even need a light sweater over the next few mornings.

image002-1.png

Tonight will be even "chillier," with dry air in place, light winds, and clear skies. Temperatures will drop into the 50s for rural areas, while DFW will likely hold in the lower 60s.

image006-2.png

Sunday will be a gorgeous afternoon with highs in the low to mid-80s under sunny skies.

image007-2.png

On Monday morning, with temperatures in the 50s, possibly even the upper 40s in a few locations, kids will likely want an extra layer at the bus stop.

image008-2.png

We are keeping an eye out for potential tropical development in the southwestern Gulf heading into midweek, possibly bringing rain along the Texas coast and giving us our next chance for showers on Wednesday into Thursday.

image009-2.png
image010-1.png

Let's enjoy the autumn feel for the next few days!

image003-1.png
