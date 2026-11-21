North Texas has one more warm day in store for Saturday. After that, cooler temps are making a comeback.

The afternoon will be partly cloudy, breezy, and warm. Highs will climb into the mid-70s. Saturday night is when the first cold front hits, sweeping across the region before sunrise on Sunday. Low temps will dip into the low 60s with a low (~20%) chance of rain.

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas

Expect Sunday afternoon to be partly cloudy, cooler, and breezy. Highs will only reach the mid-60s, with north winds gusting over 20+ mph at times.

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas

The cooler trend continues, as another cold front will move through Tuesday, dropping highs into the mid-50s for the week. There will be a chance of rain on Tuesday, but Thanksgiving looks dry, with sunny and mild conditions expected. After a near-freezing start, high temps that day will climb into the mid-to-upper 50s with light winds, but there is a low chance of rain after sunset.

CBS News Texas