Dry, hot Monday for North Texas to close out August

Monday is Aug. 31, and the forecast calls for North Texas to end the month on a dry, hot note.

Expect lots of sunshine and mild winds from the south, around 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will quickly climb today, reaching 101 degrees in the late afternoon, becoming the 38th triple-digit day so far this year.

North Texas will have elevated fire danger today due to the ongoing dry weather. An air quality alert is also in place due to high surface ozone levels. It is advised that those with respiratory or heart-related illnesses limit outdoor exposure today.

CBS News Texas

Will we end the 46-day streak without measurable rainfall in DFW? Hopefully, but rain chances aren't looking great. So far, this is the 10th-longest, driest streak DFW has seen on record, with August being one of the driest on record as well.

An upper ridge shifts farther east toward the Mississippi Valley today, resulting in a change in the forecast this week. A tropical disturbance in the Gulf will move to the northwest over the next 72 hours.

This may bring some showers and storms Tuesday through Thursday. Most of North Texas will remain hot and dry, but cloud cover will increase, which should drop temperatures a few degrees.

A ridge strengthens at the end of the week, causing temperatures to climb into the triple digits again. As of now, Labor Day weekend looks hot and sunny!