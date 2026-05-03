Beautiful Sunday for North Texas, tracking possible severe weather chances this week

Sunday is set to be a beautiful day, perfect for enjoying NASCAR at Texas Motor Speedway or Mayfest in Fort Worth. There will be plenty of sunshine, highs in the low 80s, and a breeze from the southwest.

CBS News Texas

On Monday, temperatures climb a few degrees and cloud cover returns, winds will come from the south, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Most of North Texas will stay dry then a disturbance will move across the Red River. A few storms will be possible in those locations in the evening.

CBS News Texas

The next round of storms is in the forecast on Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted risk for the chance of severe weather for all North Texas, especially for counties to the northeast of the metroplex, a level 2 out of 5 threat. All modes of severe weather will be possible due to a cold front.

CBS News Texas

The timing of the storms look to fire up in the evening Tuesday through Wednesday. As of now the forecast is still being ironed out. More rain will be possible next weekend.