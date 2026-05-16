Breezy and muggy weekend as we track North Texas storm chances for Monday

If you have outdoor plans in North Texas this weekend, expect breezy and muggy conditions! Expect Saturday temperatures to climb into the 80s by lunchtime and into the low 90s by 5pm. Clouds cover will decrease throughout the day and winds will increase, coming from the south, gusting up to 25 mph at times.

CBS News Texas

Sunday, a few storms may pop up, but the threat of severe weather will be very isolated and if any storms do reach severe criteria hail or winds, it will likely be for counties to the northwest of the metroplex in the late afternoon and evening, dissipating after sunset.

CBS News Texas

A First Alert Weather Day is in effect on Monday for the threat of severe weather. This is due to a disturbance moving through the area in the late afternoon through the evening hours. Now is time to prepare for severe storms and have a plan!

CBS News Texas

More strong storms and heavy rain will be anticipated on Tuesday too due to a cold front. Flooding concerns will be heightened at the start of the week due to rounds of heavy rain, please remember to avoid driving through flooded roadways.

Midweek there will be a brief cool down followed by another warm-up. Next week will stay active with daily opportunities of storms and showers. Be sure to stay tuned to the forecast!