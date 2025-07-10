Watch CBS News
North Texas couple called heroes for warning family before being swept away by floodwaters

By Caroline Vandergriff

/ CBS Texas

Lewisville couple dies in Central Texas flood after warning family
As search efforts continue in Central Texas, loved ones are mourning a North Texas couple who were swept away by floodwaters on July Fourth.

Jeff and Tanya Ramsey, residents of Lewisville, were spending the holiday weekend in a camper at the HTR RV Park in Kerrville when the river began rising rapidly.

Final act saved others

The couple managed to call and wake up family members staying at nearby campsites before they were caught in the flood, according to friends — a move that likely saved lives.

That's why their friends are calling them heroes.

couple.jpg
Jeff and Tanya Ramsey  

Lives of service and strength

Tanya, a breast cancer survivor, worked at Wigs.com, a company that provides hair solutions for people experiencing medical hair loss. Jeff volunteered at the Adaptive Training Foundation, a gym that serves veterans and others with physical disabilities.

"Jeff spent every waking moment of his life trying to uplift, support and care for others before himself. He was a servant of HOPE," their friend Trent Fielder said. "Tanya was the perfect complement to Jeff. She only helped him become, as a spouse should, the best version of himself. He loved her with everything he had, and whatever peace could be found in those tragic moments they gave to each other."

Friend joins search efforts

Fielder recently returned to North Texas after spending several days in Central Texas helping search for the Ramseys, combing through debris and water.

He said the couple's legacy of service will live on, and he plans to honor them in everything he does moving forward.

Caroline Vandergriff

