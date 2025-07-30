Texas Republicans release redistricting proposal with five more winnable GOP seats

Texas Republicans unveiled a new congressional map Wednesday that creates five additional GOP-leaning districts, in an effort to boost their chances of maintaining control of the House of Representatives as they brace for a challenging midterm election.

The redrawn map comes during a special legislative session called by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, as President Donald Trump urges Texas Republicans to reshape districts in the party's favor.

Republicans in Texas currently hold 25 of the state's 38 seats, and the new map ups the total they could win to 30. All of those new 30 seats were won by Trump in November by at least 10 percentage points, leading to conservative optimism they can hold them even in what's likely to be a tough midterm environment for the party.

Rep. Greg Casar, one of the Democrats who could face a more difficult reelection under the new map, called the proposed changes "illegal voter suppression," pointing to the merging of his district with another Democratic-held seat.

"Everyone who cares about our democracy must mobilize against this illegal map," Casar said in a statement.

Some Democratic lawmakers have talked of walking out of the special session to block action on redistricting. Legislators in Texas — and in other states, including Minnesota this year — have used the tactic in hopes of thwarting the other party, with mixed results.

The five winnable GOP seats come from making two Rio Grande Valley seats that have been narrowly won by Democrats recently slightly more Republican; combining the seats held by Casar and fellow Austin-area Democratic Rep. Lloyd Doggett; and turning one Democratic-held seat in both Dallas and Houston into GOP-majority ones.